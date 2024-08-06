Home
Sheikh Hasina resigns: PM's palace Ganabhaban stormed by protesters in Bangladesh

Thousands of protesters raided and vandalised Sheikh Hasina's official residence in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on Monday. The angry protesters smashed a statue of her father, Mujibur Rahman, with hammers, and set fire to her party's offices, celebrating her resignation as the Prime Minister. The protesters defied a military curfew and stormed her official residence 'Ganabhaban'.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 06 August 2024, 07:33 IST

People wave Bangladeshi flags on top of the Ganabhaban, the Prime Minister's residence, as they celebrate the resignation of PM Sheikh Hasina in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

Credit: Reuters Photo

People vandalise the statue of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Bijoy Sarani area, the 'Father of the Nation', as they celebrate the resignation of the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Hundreds of people are seen exiting the Ganabhaban.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Thousands of people at the Ganabhaban, after resignation of the Sheikh Hasina in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

Credit: Reuters Photo

People leave after looting Hasina's official residence.

Credit: Reuters Photo

People taking away furniture and other items from the Ganabhaban after the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

Credit: Reuters Photo

People search for items to loot at the Ganabhaban, after the resignation of PM Sheikh Hasina in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A man holding a Bangladeshi flag stands in front of a vehicle that was set on fire at the Ganabhaban, the Prime Minister's residence, after the resignation of PM Sheikh Hasina in Dhaka.

Credit: Reuters Photo

People climb the walls as they enter PM's official residence Ganabhaban, after the resignation of Sheikh Hasina in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

Credit: Reuters Photo

People wave Bangladeshi flags on top of the Ganabhaban, the Prime Minister's residence.

Credit: Reuters Photo

People write names of people who died during the protests on the wall of a room inside the Ganabhaban, the Prime Minister's residence, in Dhaka.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Published 06 August 2024, 07:33 IST
World newsprotestBangladeshSheikh HasinaDhakaresignation

