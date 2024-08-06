Sheikh Hasina resigns: PM's palace Ganabhaban stormed by protesters in Bangladesh

Thousands of protesters raided and vandalised Sheikh Hasina's official residence in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on Monday. The angry protesters smashed a statue of her father, Mujibur Rahman, with hammers, and set fire to her party's offices, celebrating her resignation as the Prime Minister. The protesters defied a military curfew and stormed her official residence 'Ganabhaban'.