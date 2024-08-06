Sheikh Hasina resigns: PM's palace Ganabhaban stormed by protesters in Bangladesh

People wave Bangladeshi flags on top of the Ganabhaban, the Prime Minister's residence, as they celebrate the resignation of PM Sheikh Hasina in Dhaka, Bangladesh.
People vandalise the statue of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Bijoy Sarani area, the 'Father of the Nation', as they celebrate the resignation of the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in Dhaka, Bangladesh.
Hundreds of people are seen exiting the Ganabhaban.
Thousands of people at the Ganabhaban, after resignation of the Sheikh Hasina in Dhaka, Bangladesh.
People leave after looting Hasina's official residence.
People taking away furniture and other items from the Ganabhaban after the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in Dhaka, Bangladesh.
People search for items to loot at the Ganabhaban, after the resignation of PM Sheikh Hasina in Dhaka, Bangladesh.
A man holding a Bangladeshi flag stands in front of a vehicle that was set on fire at the Ganabhaban, the Prime Minister's residence, after the resignation of PM Sheikh Hasina in Dhaka.
People climb the walls as they enter PM's official residence Ganabhaban, after the resignation of Sheikh Hasina in Dhaka, Bangladesh.
People write names of people who died during the protests on the wall of a room inside the Ganabhaban, the Prime Minister's residence, in Dhaka.
Published 06 August 2024, 07:33 IST