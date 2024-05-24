Shiba Inu behind 'Doge' meme and face of Dogecoin dies

Kabosu turned into an internet sensation when a 2010 image of her with crossed paws and a small smirk started doing the rounds on Tumblr and Reddit.

On Reddit, a user referred to the image as 'doge', which was an intentional misspelling of the word dog in a nod to the 2005 episode of Homestar Runner.

The meme gained popularity in 2013 where a coloured Comic Sans text is placed over the photo along the lines of 'Much wow' and 'so scare' surrounding the late Kabosu.

The 'Doge' meme was sold in 2021 as a non-fungible token (NFT) for $4 million.

Kabosu is also the face of the Dogecoin cryptocurrency, which was initially created as a 'joke' currency and is the sleeve sponsor of the Watford Football Club.

Elon Musk has shown a fondness for Dogecoin, and made the logo the icon for the Twitter home button for some time in April.