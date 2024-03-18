Shock and confusion as Turkey seizes earthquake survivors' homes

Turkey: Habip Yapar felt lucky that his home in southern Turkey withstood last year's devastating earthquake. Then a text message appeared on his phone in October telling him the government was taking ownership of the apartment. The message sent to Yapar, 61, declared that the deeds for his property in Hatay province were being transferred to the Treasury under an amendment to an urban planning law set to affect thousands of earthquake survivors.

Urbanisation Minister Mehmet Ozhaseki said in early February the government needed new powers established in the amendment to speed up the redevelopment of neighbourhoods in towns severely damaged by the earthquake, which flattened a swathe of the country's southeast on Feb 6, 2023. Hatay, the southernmost region of mainland Turkey, bordering Syria, suffered the most damage in the deadliest tremor in the country's modern history.