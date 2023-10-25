Shocked by 'misinterpretations' of my statement in Security Council: UN chief on Hamas comment

In remarks that angered Israel, Guterres had told the Security Council ministerial meeting on Tuesday on the Israel-Hamas conflict that it is 'important to also recognize the attacks by Hamas did not happen in a vacuum.'

'The Palestinian people have been subjected to 56 years of suffocating occupation. They have seen their land steadily devoured by settlements and plagued by violence; their economy stifled; their people displaced and their homes demolished. Their hopes for a political solution to their plight have been vanishing,” he said.