Shortage of imported lamination paper results in pendency in Pakistan’s passport printing

The newspaper also quoted sources in different regional passport offices, who too, it said, “were in the dark about a concrete timeline” and that “People may have to wait for another month or two.” However, The Pakistan Observer portal quoted the Interior Ministry sources who said, “The order for lamination paper has been placed by Pakistan and they will get the order in a week.”

Quoting sources privy to the development, it also said that the (regional) offices are “receiving up to 25,000 applications for renewal or issuance of passports on a daily basis, but due to a shortage of lamination paper in the country, the backlog has now reached 5,00,000.”

When asked about the apparent inefficiency of the Directorate General of Immigration & Passports (DGI&P), The Express Tribune, Qadir Yar Tiwana, the Director General for Media of the Ministry of Interior, the parent ministry of DGI&P, said that the government was doing its best to navigate the crisis.