Shortage of resources leaves patients in Gaza screaming as doctors operate without anaesthesia: Report

Doctors in Gaza have been forced to leave patients screaming for hours as they operate on them without anaesthesia due to the shortage of painkillers and other supplies.

The airstrikes in Gaza hospitals have "depleted an already under-resourced system", health agencies told BBC.

While the World Health Organisation used the phrase “beyond words” to describe the state of healthcare in Gaza, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) accused Hamas of using hospitals to execute "terror activities".

"We're missing anaesthetics, supplies for the ICU, antibiotics and lastly painkillers," Dr al-Akkad told the publication. "There are a lot of people who were severely burnt… we don't have any suitable painkillers for them."

Pointing out the difficulties, the doctors explained that patients are brought to hospitals on horses and donkeys, and they have to perform surgeries wearing head torches in the absence of electricity.

"The catastrophe is when the patients' wounds are rotting, as the wounds have been open for more than two or three weeks," the report quoted a doctor as saying.