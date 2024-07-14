Shots fired at Donald Trump rally in Pennsylvania; ex-US President safe but likely injured

"The Secret Service has implemented protective measures and the former president is safe," a Secret Service spokesperson said on X after what the agency called an incident. "This is now an active Secret Service investigation and further information will be released when available."

Multiple shots were heard at the outdoor rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, shortly after Trump began his speech.

Body guards then crowded around Trump as he ducked below the podium and armed officers took up positions at the front of the stage. Trump repeatedly raised his fist to the crowd and shouted as he was escorted to a vehicle by the US Secret Service.

CNN reported that Trump was injured, but gave no other details. It was not clear how or what injuries he may have sustained. Video showed him with blood on his right ear and the right side of his face.