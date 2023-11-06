Shutdown deadline poses test for US Congress: Is compromise possible?

Washington: As the US Congress eyes another looming partial government shutdown deadline in less than two weeks, it also faces a question: Whether lawmakers, and particularly a small but powerful band of hardline Republicans, are capable of compromise.

House of Representatives Republicans say their slim 221-212 majority will spend the coming week trying to pass full-year spending bills that have no chance of clearing the Democratic-majority Senate, even as jitters about the Nov. 17 shutdown deadline spread among their own members.

The Senate, which Democrats control 51-49, has also been struggling to pass bills funding the government through Sept. 30, adding to calls for a stopgap "continuing resolution" to avert a shutdown.

"We shouldn't be trying to jam each other on this. We've established that the majority of each party wants to keep the government running," said Republican Representative Tom Cole, who runs a powerful committee that serves as gatekeeper on new legislation.

House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries sounded a similar note. "Let's be clear - the only way forward is in a bipartisan way to pass a continuing resolution at the fiscal 2023 (funding) level," Jeffries told reporters.

Data shows why lawmakers have such a hard time compromising. Members of Congress are more polarized than ever before, according to a Reuters analysis of voteview.com, a tool developed by political scientists that measures partisanship.

Voteview.com data shows little overlap between the voting records of Republicans and Democrats, reducing the chances of a bipartisan compromise needed to move funding legislation through the Republican-majority House and Democratic-led Senate.

Further complicating matters is a Republican majority so narrow that House Speaker Mike Johnson can afford to lose no more than four party votes on legislation Democrats oppose. That has elevated the power of the ultraconservative House Freedom Caucus and engulfed Republicans this year in a perpetual political civil war.