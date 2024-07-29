Shutdowns may cost Bangladesh $10 billion, industry group says

Bangladesh’s worst political violence since Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina extended her grip in power in January elections could cost the economy $10 billion (Rs 83k crore), a major setback for the nation looking to shore up its foreign exchange reserves.

The curfews and internet shutdown to quell a student protest over a government jobs quota is estimated to have a $10 billion impact on the economy and costs are expected to climb further, according to Zaved Akhtar, president of the Foreign Investors’ Chamber of Commerce and Industry.