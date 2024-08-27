Sid Eudy, wrestler known as ‘Sid Vicious’ and ‘Sycho Sid,’ dies at 63

Sid Eudy, a professional wrestler known as Sid Justice, Sid Vicious and Sycho Sid, who rose to fame in the 1990s and won multiple championships, died Monday. He was 63.

The cause was cancer, his son Gunnar Eudy wrote on Facebook.

Eudy was one of his generation’s “most imposing and terrifying competitors,” World Wrestling Entertainment said in a statement. Listed at 6-foot-9 and 317 pounds, he was one of the biggest of what are known in the industry as big men, who often play supporting roles because they don’t perform the high-flying moves that thrill fans.

Eudy was a very big man who became a star in his own right. He headlined Wrestlemania twice and became champion of both the World Wrestling Federation, as WWE was then known, and its 1990s rival, World Championship Wrestling, a rare trifecta.