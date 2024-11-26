Sign blood oath, kill self: Japanese bank policy against financial misconduct

<p>Employees of a Japanese Bank, Shikoku, signed a pledge to 'commit suicide' if discovered to be involved in any financial irregularities. Meanwhile, the leadership of the banks has signed an oath in blood promising to abstain from financial misconduct and to kill themselves if they are discovered to have embezzled or misappropriated money in any way. </p><p>A screenshot of the pledge, shared by a popular account on X, gained much attention. The post contrasted the corporate governance of Japanese and American banks. Financial fraud occurs on a bigger scale in American banks but may result in a mere reprimand, the post contended. </p>.<p>The pledge read, "Anyone employed by this bank who has stolen money or caused others to steal from the bank will pay for it with his or her own property and then commit suicide," and was signed by executives of the bank. </p>.Hot glue for '3D teardrop makeup' popular among schoolgirls; draws flak in Japan, China.<p>Twenty-three employees have signed the pledge in blood according to the bank website. “This pledge is part of a document signed and stamped in blood by all 23 employees, including President Miura, of the Thirty-seventh National Bank, the predecessor of Shikoku Bank, to ensure the proper handling of banknotes," the corporate information page of the <a href="https://www.shikokubank.co.jp/profile/seiyaku.html">website</a> reads.</p><p>According to the website, if any irregularities in financial transactions are found, the accused will pay back the customer and then commit 'seppuku.' Historically practised by the samurai as a way to preserve honour, seppuku also known as hara-kiri, is a form of ritual suicide. </p><p>The bank stated that the pledge highlights the “ethics and a sense of responsibility not only as a bank employee but also as a member of society, and is passed down as a treasure of Shikoku Bank.” </p><p>However netizens were astonished by the bank's extreme expectation of accountability. A user on X jested, “Now it's clear why they all have so much cash on their balance sheets.” While another said, “This pact has some WW2 vibes.”</p>