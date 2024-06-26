Sika Anoa’i, WWE Hall of Famer and Roman Reigns' father is dead

Sika Anoa’i, the Hall of Fame professional wrestler who was half of the 1980s superstar tag team the Wild Samoans and father of Worldwide Wrestling Entertainment’s biggest current star, Roman Reigns, died Tuesday. He was 79.

Anoa’i’s death was announced on Instagram by his nephew, Jahrus Anoa’i. WWE also confirmed Sika Anoa’i’s death in a statement. No cause or place of death was given.

Sika Anoa’i is part of a long line of grapplers known as the Samoan Dynasty that has been called the greatest wrestling family of all time. Not all of them are biologically related. The progenitor was High Chief Peter Maivia, grandfather of Dwayne “the Rock” Johnson, who became a “blood brother” to the Anoa’i family. Sika and his brother, Afa “Arthur” Anoa’i, would form the Wild Samoans, considered one of the most influential duos in wrestling history.

Sika’s son Roman Reigns, born Leati Joseph Anoa’i, is the undisputed WWE champion and has headlined WrestleMania a record seven times. Reigns and his cousins, Jonathan Solofa Fatu and Joshua Samuel Fatu, who perform as Jey and Jimmy Uso, captivated wrestling fans with a story line known as The Bloodline, that featured Reigns as the “Tribal Chief” and came to include the Rock.

Sika Anoa’i, who was born and raised in American Samoa but whose family eventually moved to San Francisco, was working as a longshore man when his brother Afa began coaching him in wrestling. Afa had been trained by Maivia.