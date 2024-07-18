Sikh lawyer and Trump supporter Harmeet Dhillon faces backlash for reciting ‘ardas’ at Republican meet

A Sikh Republican party member is facing criticism from right-wingers online for reciting a Sikh poem called ‘ardas’ on the closing of the first night of the four-day Republican National Convention (RNC) in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, US.
The Sikh lawyer Harmeet Kaur Dhillon is a registered member of the Republican Party and a vocal supporter of Donald Trump, The Indian Express reported. Dhillon posted a video of a content creator, Melonie Mac, who has over 2 lakh followers on 'X', in which Mac levelled hate towards Dhillon for reciting the 'ardas'.
Tracking Hate Against Sikhs, posted on 'X', "What a proud moment for the entire community. Harmeet Kaur Dhillon @pnjaban performed Ardas at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee."
What a proud moment for the entire community.— Tracking Hate Against Sikhs (@thaSikhs) July 16, 2024
Harmeet Kaur Dhillon @pnjaban performed Ardas at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.
One of @realDonaldTrump's personal lawyers, Harmeet is ‘known’ for taking a firm stand on Sikh issues and is ‘well-known’ for giving… pic.twitter.com/uPfDQvazc1
Earlier she had said that she had thought of blocking quite some users on 'X' but later she uploaded the translation of the ‘ardas’ on X.
“Sikhism is a monotheistic faith — we believe in one God, the same God other monotheistic faiths worship. I am deeply touched & grateful for the thousands of positive messages I have received,” Harmeet said on X. While being under fire from right wing groups, she got support from quite a large section of people.
This is a translation of the ardaas prayer I offered last night at the RNC Convention. Sikhism is a monotheistic faith—we believe in one God, the same God other monotheistic faiths worship. I am deeply touched & grateful for the thousands of positive messages I have received. 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/bn9vSisNU4— Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) July 17, 2024
"I finally broke 900,000 followers today on this incredible platform. Thank you to all, even the haters and the losers! And thank you @elonmusk !,” Dhillon posted pointing to the fact that she actually ended up gaining followers despite the hate levelled towards her.
In another instance of support, president of The Conservative Caucus, Jim Pfaff posted said he applauded the prayer.
🚨🚨Count me in as an advocate for @pnjaban!— Jim Pfaff (@jimpfaff) July 16, 2024
I'm very confused by all the rancor over Harmeet's prayer at RNC. I'm an evangelical Christian, not a Sikh. But I applaud her loving care for everyone in our movement. And sharing a kindness with us last night.
Maybe it's all normal… https://t.co/i5pvkUSTHY
“I’m very confused by all the rancor over Harmeet’s prayer at RNC. I’m an evangelical Christian, not a Sikh. But I applaud her loving care for everyone in our movement. And sharing a kindness with us last night,”