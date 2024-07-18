Sikh lawyer and Trump supporter Harmeet Dhillon faces backlash for reciting ‘ardas’ at Republican meet

The Sikh lawyer Harmeet Kaur Dhillon is a registered member of the Republican Party and a vocal supporter of Donald Trump, The Indian Express reported. Dhillon posted a video of a content creator, Melonie Mac, who has over 2 lakh followers on 'X', in which Mac levelled hate towards Dhillon for reciting the 'ardas'.

Tracking Hate Against Sikhs, posted on 'X', "What a proud moment for the entire community. Harmeet Kaur Dhillon @pnjaban performed Ardas at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee."