Homeworld

Sikh lawyer and Trump supporter Harmeet Dhillon faces backlash for reciting ‘ardas’ at Republican meet

The Sikh lawyer Harmeet Kaur Dhillon is a registered member of the Republican Party and a vocal supporter of Donald Trump.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 18 July 2024, 18:14 IST

Comments

A Sikh Republican party member is facing criticism from right-wingers online for reciting a Sikh poem called ‘ardas’ on the closing of the first night of the four-day Republican National Convention (RNC) in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, US.

The Sikh lawyer Harmeet Kaur Dhillon is a registered member of the Republican Party and a vocal supporter of Donald Trump, The Indian Express reported. Dhillon posted a video of a content creator, Melonie Mac, who has over 2 lakh followers on 'X', in which Mac levelled hate towards Dhillon for reciting the 'ardas'.

Tracking Hate Against Sikhs, posted on 'X', "What a proud moment for the entire community. Harmeet Kaur Dhillon @pnjaban performed Ardas at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee."

Earlier she had said that she had thought of blocking quite some users on 'X' but later she uploaded the translation of the ‘ardas’ on X.

“Sikhism is a monotheistic faith — we believe in one God, the same God other monotheistic faiths worship. I am deeply touched & grateful for the thousands of positive messages I have received,” Harmeet said on X. While being under fire from right wing groups, she got support from quite a large section of people.

"I finally broke 900,000 followers today on this incredible platform. Thank you to all, even the haters and the losers! And thank you @elonmusk !,” Dhillon posted pointing to the fact that she actually ended up gaining followers despite the hate levelled towards her.

In another instance of support, president of The Conservative Caucus, Jim Pfaff posted said he applauded the prayer.

“I’m very confused by all the rancor over Harmeet’s prayer at RNC. I’m an evangelical Christian, not a Sikh. But I applaud her loving care for everyone in our movement. And sharing a kindness with us last night,”

Published 18 July 2024, 18:14 IST
World newsUSJoe BidenUS newsDonald TrumpDemocratsRepublican

