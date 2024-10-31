Sikh woman found dead in Canada Walmart might have been 'pushed inside' walk-in oven, reveal ex-employees

<p>After the horrific incident of a 19-year-old woman found dead inside a walk-in oven of the Walmart store's bakery department in Canada's Halifax city earlier this month, an ex-employee of the store has made shocking revelations about the store's batch oven. </p><p>According to police statement, the Indo-Canadian woman Gursimran Kaur was an employee at the store and her body was found in a walk-in oven on October 19.</p><p>In a recent development, a <a href="https://www.themirror.com/news/world-news/walmart-employee-offers-sinster-explanation-777394">report </a>by <em>The Mirror </em>stated that many TikTok users who had worked at Walmart have made certain revelations about the walk-in oven.</p><p>The workers shared their insights on the walk-in oven at Walmart, where some claimed that one can't get stuck inside the oven unless a person is pushed/ thrown inside it.</p><p><em>The Mirror</em> has mentioned several comments by the TikTok users. </p><p>Chris Breezie on TikTok demonstrated how the oven works and said that it can only be switched on from the outside. She also said that the oven is not easy to close.</p>.Sikh woman found dead inside walk-in oven in Canada Walmart.<p>Further Chris said that there is no need for any employee to go inside the oven to clean it.</p><p>"I don't even know if I would fit in here. I'm 5 foot 1, medium built. I would have to crouch down to get in," she said as quoted by <em>The Mirror</em>. </p><p>An emergency latch is located inside the oven, Chris said, adding that "nor were there any tasks that required a person to enter the oven physically."</p><p>"There is no way possible somebody could lock themselves in there," she said in the video.</p><p>Chris expressed that the person might have been "thrown inside the oven by a second person."</p><p>Another employee named Mary also claimed in a TikTok video that the door does not latch on its own. </p><p>"It's designed not to do that. You have to push it, hear the click," she said as quoted by the publication. </p><p>While demonstrating how the machine works, she also showed the emergency latch, which when pushed, released the door. </p><p>Walk-in ovens, also referred to as cabinet or batch ovens, allow for curing, drying or baking in batches using wheeled racks or carts. They are often found in large-volume bakeries in places such as supermarkets.</p><p>In a statement, Walmart Canada said the company is heartbroken and their thoughts are with the woman’s family.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>