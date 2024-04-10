Simon Harris completes steadfast journey to become Ireland's youngest PM

Dublin: When Simon Harris made headlines in his local County Wicklow newspaper in 2003 for criticising the government, the future Irish prime minister was described as "a well-known local activist". He was 16 years old.

Now 37, Harris became Ireland's youngest ever premier on Tuesday, an ascent that while swift owing to Leo Varadkar's shock departure, has also been more than 20 years in the making, say those who have worked with the ambitious political devotee.

He quit university aged 20 to work as a political aide, was elected a councillor at 22, a member of parliament at 24 and appointed to cabinet five months shy of his 30th birthday, where he would make his name helping steer the country's initial response to Covid-19.

His first boss, former Irish Deputy Prime Minister Frances Fitzgerald, recalls being struck at just how keen her future cabinet colleague was to work in politics, something that was "unusual enough, even then" for a 20-year-old.