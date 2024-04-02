Singapore convicts first suspect in $2.2 billion money laundering case: Report

Singapore: A Singapore court on Tuesday convicted the first defendant in its biggest-ever money laundering case, local media reported, in one of the city-state's highest-profile crime probes over which more than $2.2 billion of assets has been seized or frozen.

Defendant Su Wenqiang, a Cambodian national, admitted to 11 charges of money laundering and taking proceeds from illegal remote gambling, Channel News Asia reported.

The Straits Times newspaper said he was sentenced to 13 months' imprisonment.