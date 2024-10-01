Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Singapore ex-PM’s brother pays damages to Indian-origin ministers in defamation case

In a Facebook post on Sunday, Yang, the younger son of Singapore’s first Prime Minister, the late Lee Kuan Yew, said he paid the ministers a total of SGD 619,335.
PTI
Last Updated : 01 October 2024, 08:41 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 October 2024, 08:41 IST
World newsSingapore

Follow us on :

Follow Us