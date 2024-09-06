Singapore jails Gurkha Contingent officers for running unlawful cross-border money transfer services

Singapore: Five officers from the Gurkha Contingent (GC), Singapore's most trusted police force division, were sentenced to jail terms after they pleaded guilty to operating unlawful cross-border money transfer services, with each man's case involving transactions between SGD 1,03,473 and SGD 2.86 million.

They were given jail sentences on Thursday after they pleaded guilty to charges under the Payment Services Act (PSA), The Straits Times reported.

The Gurkha officers from a special unit of the police force are deployed in sensitive areas here.

Officer Sitaram Tamang's case involved over SGD 2.86 million in total and he was sentenced to five months in jail.

The 40-year-old had pleaded guilty to a charge under the PSA involving nearly SGD 1.6 million. Three other charges were also considered during sentencing.

Dik Bahadur Gurung, 32, was sentenced to 14 weeks in jail after he pleaded guilty to two charges relating to more than SGD 1 million in total.

Ganga Prasad Rai, 43, pleaded guilty to two charges involving more than SGD 6,00,000 and was sentenced to 10 weeks in jail.

Ashok Kumar Thapa Magar, 39, and Mingmar Sherpa, 44, pleaded guilty to one charge each under the PSA.

Mingmar's case involved nearly SGD 4,72,000, and he was sentenced to seven weeks in jail, while Ashok, whose case was linked to more than SGD 1,03,000, was ordered to spend four weeks behind bars.

The prosecution said that a sixth man, Pratik Tamang, 41, is linked to some of the charges.

He joined the GC in 2004 and returned to Nepal in February 2022 after his retirement. He is still at large, according to the Strait Times.

Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) Brian Tan told the court that sometime in or before June 2021, Pratik began offering a money remittance service to the other GC officers within their camp.