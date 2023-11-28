Singapore PM's brother to pay damages to Indian-origin ministers in defamation case

According to Channel News Asia, Shanmugam and Balakrishnan sued Yang for defamation over remarks he made in a Facebook post on July 23, in which he wrote, 'Two ministers have leased state-owned mansions from the agency that one of them controls, felling trees and getting state-sponsored renovations.'

The Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau found in a report released in June that there had been no wrongdoing or preferential treatment given to the two ministers, the report said.