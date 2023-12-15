Singapore to phase out bottled water at meetings, cut on air conditioning

The GreenGov.SG report also lays out the other key decarbonisation plans in the public sector: Transition to 100 per cent cleaner energy cars by 2035, transition to 100 per cent cleaner energy public buses by 2040, with electric buses to make up half the fleet by 2030, deploy at least 1.5 gigawatt-peak of solar energy by 2030, include sustainability considerations in all government procurement by 2028.