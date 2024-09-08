Singapore witnesses first-ever Bhojpuri show

Singapore: For the first time in Singapore, a Bhojpuri show was staged , reflecting the city-state's growing Indian cultural presence, as artists are increasingly showcasing linguistic diversity and cultural heritage of India to global, multi-national audiences.

"The Indian diaspora is growing globally like never before, particularly the professionals living abroad with their families. And for them, we are bringing our talented artists to share our culture and traditions in a way that helps them keep in touch with their roots," said Neeraj Chaturvedi, President of the Bhojpuri Association Singapore (BAS).

BAS said for the first time ever, a Bhojpuri show was staged at the prestigious National University of Singapore (NUS) on Aug 31. The show was organised by BAS, which represents a community of about 10,000 Bhojpuri people living in Singapore. Another mega show is being planned for next year, it said.