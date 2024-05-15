Singaporean woman becomes grandmother in early 30s : Here's her advice to her teen son who's a father

"Actually, it was 34 when I became ahma (grandma). Good & bad! Depends on how you look at it and how you manage it,” reads her post on Instagram where she also wrote that she is a parent to four children aged 8-17.

Reacting to her post, one of the netizens commented: “When the kids are 16 or 17 years old, let them decide if they want to have them? If it's a mistake to get pregnant accidentally, it's even more wrong to keep them deciding how to live their lives! Decisions made without enough knowledge and life accumulation are sad. As a mother, you should act decisively when it comes to dissuasion. Guide your children is your responsibility for life."

Ling who is also a food vlogger further says in a video she posted on social media that when her son approached her with the news, she asked him what he wanted to do instead of reprimanding him. She also shared her experience of being a parent at the age 17, with her son. In the video, while she speaks about being responsible for the actions and decisions one takes, Ling says that she would not encourage her children to indulge in starting a family at such a young age.

Shirli Ling also starred in a Singaporean military comedy film Ah Girls Go Army, released in 2022, after which she rose to fame.