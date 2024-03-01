Singapore's air force to add more stealth fighters as it phases out older jets

Singapore will buy eight more F-35 stealth fighters, eventually replacing its older F-16s and putting the Singaporean air force "in the premier league" as regional threats grow, the city-state's defence minister said this week.

Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen said the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) would buy F-35As - a larger, longer-range variant of the Lockheed Martin Corp jets - to complement the 12 F-35Bs it has already ordered.

The first F-35Bs will be delivered to Singapore in 2026, Ng said.

The B model is capable of taking off and landing vertically, a crucial part of operating off ships, or in places without traditional runways.

"The F-35As are designed for greater endurance and have the ability to carry payloads of higher capacity," Ng said in explaining the decision to parliament. "They complement the F-35Bs, which have short take-off and vertical landing capability."