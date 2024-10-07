Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Singapore's Indian-origin ex-minister Iswaran begins 1-yr jail term for corruption; apologises to nation

In a statement on Facebook earlier in the day, the former minister said he "will not be appealing the sentence handed down by the court".
PTI
Last Updated : 07 October 2024, 09:52 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 October 2024, 09:52 IST
World newsSingapore

Follow us on :

Follow Us