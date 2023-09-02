Singapore’s President-elect Tharman says, surprised by 'high degree of endorsement'

Speaking to journalists at his first doorstop interview since the official result was declared, Tharman said, “I did not expect such a high degree of endorsement, which also means there was a fair number of people who would normally not vote in favour of the ruling party, who decided that this was not a political election, this is not a General Election. And they decided to vote for me, and I think that's also very encouraging.” Describing the result as “remarkable unity” from Singaporeans, the economist-turned-politician said he thinks Singaporeans “have been very sensible in the way they voted.” “I think it's also interesting that Singaporeans, whom I believe want a non-partisan President ... They do not think that having been a member of a political party or even being a member of Cabinet should diminish a person's ability to be non-partisan,” Channel News Asia quoted the former deputy prime minister and senior minister as saying.