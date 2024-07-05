Sinn Fein largest Northern Ireland party in UK parliament for first time

Belfast: Irish nationalists Sinn Fein became Northern Ireland's largest party in the British parliament for the first time on Friday, capitalising on a poor election for its main unionist rival to cross another milestone in a campaign to end British rule.

The party overtook the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), whose losses included Ian Paisley Jr., the son of former Northern Ireland First Minister and party founder Ian Paisley. The father and son had held a seat at Westminster since 1970.

The victory marked an electoral clean sweep for Sinn Fein, which in 2022 became the first nationalist party to win the most seats at the regional assembly. It won at local council polls a year later.

"There's no doubt the landscape is changing on our island," Sinn Fein's Michelle O'Neill, Northern Ireland's first minister, told the BBC.