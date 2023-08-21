Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Sino-US relations, economic, trade cooperation face difficulties: China's Premier Li

Li made the remarks when meeting with Marc N Casper, board chair of the US-China Business Council (USCBC), in Beijing.
Last Updated 21 August 2023, 13:25 IST

Follow Us

Sino-US relations and economic and trade cooperation between the countries are facing difficulties, requiring both sides to move towards each other and make joint efforts, Chinese premier Li Qiang said on Monday.

Li made the remarks when meeting with Marc N Casper, board chair of the US-China Business Council (USCBC), in Beijing. Li added that China is willing to work with the US to jointly safeguard international trade rules and ensure the stability of global industrial chain, state news agency Xinhua reported.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 21 August 2023, 13:25 IST)
World newsUnited StatesChinaLi Qiang

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT