Situation not simple but Israel will prevail: Israeli Ambassador to India

Amid a tense situation in Israel owing to Palestinian military attacks, Ambassador of Israel to India, Naor Gilon, said the situation was not simple but "Israel will prevail", adding the country is under a "combined attack" from rockets and ground infiltration of Hamas.

In a post on X, he said, "Israel is under a combined attack from Gaza during the Jewish holiday. Both by rockets and ground infiltration of Hamas terrorists. The situation is not simple but Israel will prevail."