Homeworld

Situation not simple but Israel will prevail: Israeli Ambassador to India

In a post on X, he said, 'Israel is under a combined attack from Gaza during the Jewish holiday. Both by rockets and ground infiltration of Hamas terrorists. The situation is not simple but Israel will prevail.'
Last Updated 07 October 2023, 06:46 IST

Follow Us

Amid a tense situation in Israel owing to Palestinian military attacks, Ambassador of Israel to India, Naor Gilon, said the situation was not simple but "Israel will prevail", adding the country is under a "combined attack" from rockets and ground infiltration of Hamas.

In a post on X, he said, "Israel is under a combined attack from Gaza during the Jewish holiday. Both by rockets and ground infiltration of Hamas terrorists. The situation is not simple but Israel will prevail."

According to The Jerusalem Post, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has declared it is "ready for war" as sirens wailed in Jerusalem. "The IDF declares a state of readiness for war."

More details to follow...

(Published 07 October 2023, 06:46 IST)
World newsIsraelPalestine

