JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Situation on Israel's northern border must change, says Israeli minister Gantz

The stopwatch for a diplomatic solution is running out, if the world and the Lebanese government don't act in order to prevent the firing on Israel's northern residents, and to distance Hezbollah from the border, the IDF will do it," he said
Last Updated 27 December 2023, 20:33 IST

Follow Us

Jerusalem: Israeli minister Benny Gantz said on Wednesday that the situation on Israel's northern border must change and the time for diplomacy is running out.

"The situation on Israel's northern border demands change," Gantza told a press conference.

"The stopwatch for a diplomatic solution is running out, if the world and the Lebanese government don't act in order to prevent the firing on Israel's northern residents, and to distance Hezbollah from the border, the IDF will do it," he said, referring to Israel Defence Forces.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 27 December 2023, 20:33 IST)
World newsIsraelPalestineHamasGaza

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT