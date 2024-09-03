Six murder suspects killed in shootout with South African police

Six people wanted for murder and extortion were killed in a shootout with South African police in the city of Durban late on Monday, police said.

The suspects, linked to a triple murder on Friday and the execution-style killing of four other people on Sunday, were shot dead after exchanging gunfire with police at a rented holiday apartment near the city's South Beach district, police said in a statement on Tuesday.

South Africa has one of the highest murder rates in the world, with data released by police last week showing there was an average of 68 murders a day nationally between April and June.