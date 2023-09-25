Six on the way to birthday party killed after train hits SUV in US

Five members of a family and a friend who were on their way to a birthday party were killed after the SUV in which they were traveling was struck by a train Saturday evening at a quiet railroad crossing in Plant City, Florida, local authorities said.
The wreckage of the white 2020 Cadillac Escalade looked like a “soft drink can that’s been smashed,” Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said at a news conference Saturday, adding that the impact with the train caused the vehicle to “catapult and flip violently several times.”
Five passengers were ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene. The driver and front passenger were transported to a hospital in serious condition, and the driver died at the hospital overnight, authorities said.
The family and two friends were on their way to a quinceanera, a traditional 15th birthday party for a girl, that was being held at a home just across the railroad tracks, authorities said.
“We are all visibly shaken,” Chronister said Saturday. “We are rattled to our core tonight.”
The five passengers who died at the scene were identified as Enedelia Hernandez, 50; Jakub A. Lopez, 17; Alyssa Hernandez, 17; Anaelia Hernandez, 22; and Julian Hernandez, 9.
The driver was identified as Jose Guadalupe Hernandez, 52, authorities said.
Enedelia Hernandez was Hernandez’s wife; the two minors and young adult woman were their children. The other two passengers were their children’s friends, said authorities, who did not name the hospitalized passenger, whose condition was unclear Sunday night.
Just before 7 pm, the SUV was crawling slowly, without stopping, over the tracks in Plant City, which is roughly 20 miles east of Tampa, before the collision, authorities said. The crossing is not controlled by “crossing arms” but by signage — a stop sign and a railroad crossing indicator.
“The conductor of the train did everything he could to try to slow this train down,” Chronister said. “He signaled these loud train horns they’re equipped with, along with the flashing lights.”
A witness who was parked near the tracks also honked his vehicle’s horn to alert the people in the SUV, according to Chronister. Authorities were still investigating Sunday why the SUV did not stop before entering the tracks.
The area of the crossing is little traveled, authorities said.