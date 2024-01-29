Six Sri Lankan fishermen abducted by suspected Somali pirates rescued: Navy

Colombo: All six Sri Lankan fishermen who were abducted by suspected Somali pirates last week have been rescued, a media report on Monday quoted the navy spokesperson as saying.

Online portal newsfirst.lk reported that the rescued fishermen, who were aboard the vessel named 'Lorenzo Putha 4', are being escorted to the capital of Seychelles.

The security forces of Seychelles carried out a rescue operation following the intervention made by the Sri Lanka Navy, it said, adding that three members of the armed group had surrendered to the Seychelles Security Forces.