Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Six vessels attacked in Gulf, Strait of Hormuz as war puts merchant ships on front lines

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards have said that if ​attacks on Iran continued, they would not allow 'one litre of oil' to be shipped from the Middle East to the US, Israel or their partners.
Last Updated : 12 March 2026, 06:37 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 March 2026, 06:37 IST
World newsUSIranIsraelWest Asiawar

Follow us on :

Follow Us