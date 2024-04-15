Slain Benazir Bhutto’s youngest daughter Aseefa takes oath as Pakistan MP

Islamabad: Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari, the youngest daughter of slain former Pakistan prime minister Benazir Bhutto, on Monday formally launched her political career after taking oath as a Member of Parliament.

She was elected unopposed as a member of the National Assembly last month from NA-207 Shaheed Benazirabad (formerly Nawabshah) area of her native Sindh province.

The seat was vacated by her father Asif Ali Zardari after he was elected as the President.