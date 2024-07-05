Smaller parties win 40% of the vote but few seats in UK election

London: Britain's centrist Liberal Democrats, right-wing Reform UK, Greens and other smaller parties won more than 40 per cent of the votes in Thursday's election, but secured just 18 per cent of the seats in parliament due to the country's first-past-the-post system.

The Labour Party will form the next government after winning 63 per cent of seats with 34 per cent of all votes cast, according to near-complete results, more than doubling its number of seats with fewer votes than it received in the last election in 2019.

Labour leader Keir Starmer's path to Downing Street was cleared by a collapse in the Conservative vote, which saw disaffected supporters splinter into backing the centrist Liberal Democrats and right-wing populists Reform UK.