'Soft power for US': Commerce secretary visits China's Disneyland in Shanghai

US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo visited Shanghai Disneyland and a Boeing facility in China Wednesday, touting two prominent American exports as she wrapped up a trip aimed at boosting Chinese-US business ties. After a four-day visit largely filled with long sessions in rooms with Chinese government officials, Raimondo got a quick tour of the Disney park. "It's an important form of soft power for the US," Raimondo said. "It's an iconic US brand, it's gorgeous."