Soft-spoken sociology student led campaign to oust Bangladesh's Hasina

Dhaka: Often seen in public with a Bangladeshi flag tied across his forehead, Nahid Islam is a soft-spoken sociology student who spearheaded the protest that ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina after 15 straight years in power.

Islam, 26, was the coordinator of a student movement against quotas in government jobs that morphed into an oust-Hasina campaign. He rose to national fame in mid-July after police detained him and some other Dhaka University students as the protests turned deadly.

Nearly 300 people, many of them college and university students, were killed in weeks of violence across the country that only abated when Hasina resigned and fled to neighbouring India on Monday.

Islam and other student leaders were due to meet army chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman at noon (0600 GMT) on Tuesday. Zaman had announced Hasina's resignation and said an interim government would be formed.

Islam, who speaks unemotionally but firmly in public, has said the students would not accept any government led or supported by the army and has proposed that Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus be the chief adviser.

"Any government other than the one we recommended would not be accepted," he said in a Facebook post early on Tuesday.

On Monday, flanked by other student leaders, the bearded and stocky Islam told reporters, "We won't betray the blood shed by the martyrs for our cause.