Solar surge pushes gas power to the margins globally: Report

<p>Mumbai: The role of natural gas as the world's preferred transition fuel is steadily diminishing as solar and wind power emerge as the dominant sources of new electricity generation, according to a new analysis by global energy think tank Ember released on Tuesday.</p><p>Published as G7 leaders prepare to discuss energy security, affordability and industrial competitiveness, the report shows that the share of gas in the global electricity mix has fallen for the fifth consecutive year, dropping from 23.9 per cent in 2020 to 21.8 per cent in 2025.</p><p>The study indicates that nearly half of the world's gas-powered economies have already crossed their peak gas generation levels. Of the 124 economies producing <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/electricity">electricity</a> from gas, 61 have seen gas power generation begin to decline, including four G7 nations — the UK, Germany, Italy and Japan.</p><p>While gas generation increased marginally by 38 terawatt-hours (TWh) in 2025, solar power expanded by 636 TWh during the same period — nearly 17 times more. Solar alone accounted for about three-fourths of global electricity demand growth last year, compared with just 5 per cent contributed by gas.</p>.India on track to achieve 75 lakh rooftop solar households by December: Pralhad Joshi.<p>Ember said recent geopolitical disruptions, including the fallout from the Russia-Ukraine war and volatility in global <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lng">LNG</a> markets, have weakened the case for gas as a reliable transition fuel. Countries are increasingly favouring domestically produced renewable energy to reduce exposure to fuel price shocks and supply-chain risks.</p><p>"The economics and energy security case for electricity are increasingly moving in the same direction," said Malgorzata Wiatros-Motyka, Senior Electricity Analyst at Ember.</p><p>The report notes that gas growth is becoming concentrated in a handful of markets, with the United States accounting for 26 per cent of global gas generation in 2025. In contrast, G7 nations collectively reduced gas-based generation by 50 TWh last year while adding 123 TWh of renewable electricity.</p><p>The findings are particularly relevant for emerging economies such as India, China and Brazil, which together accounted for about 42 per cent of global electricity demand in 2025 but relied minimally on gas. India's gas share in the power mix has declined sharply from 12.6 per cent in 2010 to just 2.3 per cent in 2025, reflecting the country's growing dependence on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/renewable-energy">renewable energy</a> sources.</p><p>The report concludes that the global power sector may be approaching "peak gas", with clean energy technologies increasingly driving growth, improving energy security and reshaping the economics of electricity generation.</p>.Why isn’t India’s solar boom delivering better results?.<p><strong>Key findings</strong></p><ul><li><p>61 out of 124 gas-generating economies have already passed peak gas generation, including four G7 members: the UK, Germany, Italy and Japan.</p></li><li><p>Some of the world’s largest electricity markets are meeting growing demand without significant gas reliance, including China, India and Brazil.</p></li><li><p>Solar generation grew 17 times faster than gas in 2025. Gas growth in 2021–2025 was around half the rate seen in 2016–2020.</p></li><li><p>Energy security concerns have reshaped the role of gas, with recent LNG shocks linked to the 2026 Middle East conflict reinforcing decline.</p></li></ul>