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Solar surge pushes gas power to the margins globally: Report

Of the 124 economies producing electricity from gas, 61 have seen gas power generation begin to decline, including four G7 nations.
Last Updated : 09 June 2026, 05:38 IST
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Published 09 June 2026, 05:38 IST
World newsElectricityrenewable energysolar energynatural gas

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