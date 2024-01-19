Sophie Turner’s lawsuit against Joe Jonas dismissed

A judge in New York on Wednesday dismissed a lawsuit that English actress Sophie Turner filed last year against her husband, Joe Jonas, in which she requested that their two young children be returned to England from the United States.

The lawsuit in the US District Court for the Southern District of New York was dismissed with both parties’ consent, according to a court filing.

Turner, a star on the television show “Game of Thrones,” sued Jonas, an American musician who plays in a boy band with his brothers, in September, weeks after the couple said publicly that they planned to divorce.

That summer, the children had traveled to the United States with Jonas because he was on tour there and Turner had a busy filming schedule in Britain, according to the lawsuit. The couple agreed that Turner would pick up the children in September and return with them to England, it said.

Instead, the lawsuit said, Jonas filed for divorce in September and later refused to give Turner the children’s passports, preventing them from returning to England, their “habitual residence.”