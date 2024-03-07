South Africa asks World Court for more measures against Israel

Amsterdam: South Africa has asked the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to order additional emergency measures against Israel, which it says is breaching the measures already in place, the UN's top court said on Wednesday.

In its application South Africa warned that Palestinians in Gaza were facing starvation and asked to court to order that all parties cease hostilities and release all hostages and detainees.

South Africa also asked to court to order that Israel take "immediate and effective measures to enable the provision of urgently needed basic services and humanitarian assistance to address famine and starvation" in Gaza.