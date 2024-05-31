South African election results portal goes blank in apparent glitch

An apparent glitch on the website of South Africa's electoral commission on Friday morning meant that the results page from this week's parliamentary election stopped updating and went blank.

As of 06:30 GMT, the results page showed the vote count as 0% complete after it had previously been showing results from more than 50% of polling stations. The election took place on Wednesday.

An election commission official at the results centre in Midrand, north of Johannesburg, said:

"We should be back online very soon and the data will be available again.

"We have not lost any data and there is progress with our capturing, and there are no issues in terms of that."