South African police uncover multi-million dollar meth lab

"What makes this different from other (seizures) is the involvement of Mexican citizens," said Katlego Mogale, national spokesperson for the Hawks, an elite police unit which took part in the raid.

"It means that our task has just become very difficult," she told Reuters.

It is not clear whether the suspects were manufacturing drugs to distribute within the country or elsewhere, she said.

South Africa is a major drug transit country due to its geography and international trade links, and also a growing market for synthetic drugs, according to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).

Methamphetamine trafficking in particular is on the rise in Africa, the UN agency said in its 2023 World Drug Report.

Whilst the investigation continues, the arrested suspects will make their first court appearance on Monday on charges of manufacturing, dealing and possession of illicit drugs, the police statement said.

($1 = 18.2698 rand)