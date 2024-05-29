South Africa’s black elites sour on the president they championed

After defecting from the ANC during the scandal-plagued tenure of Ramaphosa’s predecessor, Jacob Zuma, many professionals returned to the party in the 2019 election.

They believed that Ramaphosa could clean up corruption and turn around the sluggish economy, according to interviews with political analysts and Black professionals.

The return of these voters to the ANC in the last election helped the party retain a comfortable majority, political analysts say.

Now, though, some Black professionals say they have grown disillusioned with Ramaphosa, believing that he has not acted decisively enough to reinvigorate the economy and eliminate ANC corruption. Staggering unemployment, poverty, crime and a lack of basic services have left many South Africans fed up with the government.

“It just feels like he has not been bold enough,” said Polo Leteka, 48, a venture capitalist. She credits Ramaphosa with turning around some state institutions, but she believes that he consults too much before taking action. “I think there’s a balance between consultation and being authoritarian. And I don’t think he’s struck that balance properly as a leader.”

Black professionals are those in the middle and upper classes who tend to have some level of higher education, work white-collar jobs and are readily able to afford necessities like food, housing and medical care.

The cohort has grown significantly since the end of apartheid: It accounts for 3.4 million of South Africa’s 62 million people, according to researchers at the University of Cape Town. Black professionals are just 7% of the Black population, but they have a spending power of $22 billion, the researchers said.

Ramaphosa had an approval rating of 41 per cent among the Black middle- and upper-classes in 2022, according to the latest data from Afrobarometer, an independent research organization. But only 30 per cent of people in the Black affluent classes said that year that they would vote for the ANC in an election, down from 51% in 2018, just months after Ramaphosa became president.

Bonke Madlongolwana, 25, who owns a wholesale firewood company and is studying law, gave a blunt diagnosis of Ramaphosa: “I think he lacks a backbone.”

Ramaphosa has rejected the assertion that he is a weak leader, pointing to recent improvements in the state-owned power and rail companies as evidence that his style of leadership was bearing fruit.

“Those who would like a president who is dictatorial, who is adventurous, who is reckless, will not find that in me,” he said during a recent town hall meeting with young professionals in Johannesburg, where he wore a dark suit instead of the gold ANC polo shirt that he typically wears during campaign rallies.

“In me they will find a president who wants to consult. I say I am decisive, but I want to take people along.”

While the party gets most of its support from the poor and working-class, Black professionals, with their wealth and access to power, have an outsized influence on the political narrative that sways voters nationwide.

It might seem paradoxical that economically struggling Black South Africans support the ANC at higher rates than the affluent Black population, which has benefited the most under the party’s leadership. But the Black middle and upper classes tend to be more difficult to satisfy, several politicians and Black professionals said.

They aren’t moved by the public works jobs, free government houses and cash grants that ANC leaders promise their poor and working-class constituents. Instead, they are interested in seeing corrupt officials prosecuted, competent leaders appointed to state-owned companies and policies that allow their businesses to compete against white-owned entities.

Black professionals say they also feel the pain of widespread poverty: Many pay what South Africans call the “Black tax,” sending a portion of their earnings home to support jobless family members. Black professionals also resent that government shortcomings force them to pay for private security, schools and hospitals.

For many, those burdens dampen the ANC’s argument that Black professionals have been able to rise out of poverty because of the government’s affirmative action policies or higher education grants.

“You cannot clap at a fish for swimming,” said Madlongolwana, adding that it was the job of any functional government to provide educational and economic opportunities for its people.

Critics of Ramaphosa argue that he sometimes appeared more concerned with placating factional battles within the ANC than with making difficult decisions that could benefit the country, such as firing ineffective government ministers.

But Ramaphosa’s supporters say his measured approach has spared South Africa from crisis and turned around corrupted state institutions.

“The one thing that you can rely on with his presidency is that there’s a lot of political stability,” said Sarah Mokwebo, 32, who works for the national treasury department.

Ramaphosa’s typical stump speech with Black professionals involves highlighting the corrupt institutions, energy crisis, and broken ports and rail system that his administration inherited. He tries to paint a picture of a South Africa pointed in the right direction.

But the ANC is vying against 51 opposition parties this year, and 11 of those have formed a bloc led by the Democratic Alliance, the country’s second largest party. The ANC is still expected to dominate, but if it draws less than 50 per cent of the vote, it will need to ally with one or more opposition parties to form a government.