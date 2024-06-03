South Africa's Ramaphosa says violence has no place after election

Johannesburg: South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Monday there was no place for threats of violence or instability after last week's election cost his African National Congress (ANC) party its majority for the first time.

The result, announced on Sunday, was the worst election showing for the ANC, Africa's oldest liberation movement, once led by Nelson Mandela, since it came to power 30 years ago, ending white minority rule.

Voters angry at joblessness, inequality and rolling power blackouts slashed support for the ANC to 40.2 per cent, down from 57.5 per cent in the previous 2019 parliamentary vote.

The result means the ANC must share power, probably with a major political rival, to keep it - an unprecedented prospect in South Africa's post-apartheid history.

"This moment in our country calls for responsible leadership and constructive engagement," Ramaphosa told the nation in a weekly newsletter. "There can be no place for threats of violence or instability."