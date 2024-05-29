South Korea accuses North of 'base' act by sending balloons with trash, excrement

Seoul: South Korea accused North Korea on Wednesday of sending a large number of balloons across the heavily fortified border between the countries to drop objects that included trash and excrement, calling the act base and dangerous.

The military's explosives ordnance unit and chemical and biological warfare response team were deployed to inspect and collect the objects, and an alert was issued warning residents to keep away and report any sightings to authorities.

By Wednesday, more than 150 balloons had been detected, with some landing on the ground while others were still in the air, local media reported, citing military sources.