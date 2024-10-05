Home
South Korea military evacuates 97 from Lebanon as tensions rise

President Yoon Suk Yeol on Wednesday ordered military aircraft to be deployed to evacuate South Korean citizens from parts of the Middle East as conflict escalates between Israel and Hezbollah.
Reuters
Last Updated : 05 October 2024, 07:53 IST

Published 05 October 2024, 07:53 IST
