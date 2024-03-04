South Korea says to start legal action against doctors over walkout

"From today, we plan to conduct on-site inspections to confirm trainee doctors who have not returned, and take action according to the law and principle without exception," Health Minister Cho Kyoo-hong told a televised briefing.

"Please keep in mind that doctors who have not returned may experience serious problems in their personal career path."

For protesting doctors who returned to the field, Cho said the government would consider extenuating circumstances when contemplating any action against them.

Later, Vice Health Minister Park Min-soo said the government would take steps to suspend the medical licences of some 7,000 trainee doctors who had left their jobs.

Patients outside a major hospital in Seoul told Reuters they were concerned about the impact on treatment of a drawn-out standoff and called for talks to ensure a swift resolution.

"Doctors should first return and reassure patients and their families, and then have a dialogue with the government," said a patient, who only gave her surname as Song.

Meanwhile, Lee Hye-ji, a 37-year-old renal dialysis patient, expressed fears in case her condition deteriorated at this time.

"I would be extremely anxious if I ever need to undergo a kidney transplant surgery but there are no doctors available."