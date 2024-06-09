Trash talk: South Korea to start anti-Pyongyang loudspeaker broadcasts after North sends balloons with waste

South Korea on Sunday said it would start anti-Pyongyang loudspeaker broadcasts in retaliation against North Korean trash balloons, Associated Press reported.
In the last few weeks, there have been several instances where Seoul has accused Pyongyang of dropping balloons with trash and excrement across the border, labelling the action 'base' and 'dangerous'.
North Korea,meanwhile, vowed to continue if anti-North Korea leaflets were flown from the South.
Dozens of balloons with trash attached were found in Seoul and in areas near the border overnight and early on Sunday after the South Korean military said late on Saturday the North was again launching them.
South Korea's military said on Sunday it takes the balloons "very seriously" and was on alert to take action in response as necessary.
(With Reuters inputs)
Published 09 June 2024, 04:36 IST