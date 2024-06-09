Trash talk: South Korea to start anti-Pyongyang loudspeaker broadcasts after North sends balloons with waste

South Korea on Sunday said it would start anti-Pyongyang loudspeaker broadcasts in retaliation against North Korean trash balloons, Associated Press reported.

In the last few weeks, there have been several instances where Seoul has accused Pyongyang of dropping balloons with trash and excrement across the border, labelling the action 'base' and 'dangerous'.

North Korea,meanwhile, vowed to continue if anti-North Korea leaflets were flown from the South.