South Korea, UAE sign deal to slash import duties at leaders' summit

Seoul: South Korea and the United Arab Emirates signed a trade pact on Wednesday to sharply cut import duties at a summit of their leaders that pledged closer business and investment ties.

Host South Korea welcomed the UAE's President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan with a traditional honour guard and a fly past of air force jets.

"The special bond between the two leaders serves as an opportunity to deepen and advance the two countries' special strategic partnership," the office of President Yoon Suk Yeol said in a statement.

The summit, which follows Yoon's state visit last year to Abu Dhabi, focused on energy and defence, as South Korea seeks to tap the investment potential of the energy-rich Gulf state.

In its statement, Yoon's office said the UAE reaffirmed last year's pledge of $30 billion in investment for South Korean businesses, in areas from nuclear power and defence to hydrogen and solar energy.