South Korean vlogger molested by Indian man on live stream in Hong Kong, arrested

The man at first appears to be asking something to the woman but later starts to walk uncomfortably close to her and pushing himself towards her.

In the video he could be heard saying "Listen, listen baby, come with me," while touching and grabbing her inappropriately.

The vlogger can be heard saying, “Please don’t hurt my arm”. She is seen repeatedly telling him not to follow her but the man pushes her to a corner in the subway. The woman then screams for help after which the man left her alone.