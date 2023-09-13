South Korean vlogger molested by Indian man on live stream in Hong Kong, arrested

An Indian-origin man was arrested for molesting a South Korean woman while she was live-streaming her trip to Hong Kong. The purported video of the incident went viral where the man is seen following the woman and making her uncomfortable by repeatedly asking her to go with him.
The woman who looked visibly scared and uncomfortable, tries to avoid the man and asks him to stop harassing her. The woman vlogger was capturing her Hong Kong trip when the incident happened.
The man at first appears to be asking something to the woman but later starts to walk uncomfortably close to her and pushing himself towards her.
In the video he could be heard saying "Listen, listen baby, come with me," while touching and grabbing her inappropriately.
The vlogger can be heard saying, “Please don’t hurt my arm”. She is seen repeatedly telling him not to follow her but the man pushes her to a corner in the subway. The woman then screams for help after which the man left her alone.
Meanwhile, the vlogger’s followers who were watching the livestream started reacting to the video, asking her to call the police and expressed shock in the comment section.
The 46-year-old accused was arrested by the Hong Kong Police on September 12.
Some users on social media tracked the identity of the man and found out that his name is Amit Jariyal and he hails from Himachal Pradesh.
Jariyal was found working for a restaurant named Rajasthan Rifles in Hong Kong. However the restaurant has denied an employee with that name identity.
Last year, a South Korean Youtuber was harassed by a man on the streets of Mumbai while she was recording her Mumbau trip.
The video showed a man grabbing the vlogger and trying to kiss her. He was later apprehended by the Mumbai police.